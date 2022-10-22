

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The NEBC Bantam Trackers came away from their regular-season home opener with a win last night at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

The team defeated the Grande Prairie Higson Dental Storm 6-1.

Goaltender Dysen Loewen not only stopped 22 of 23 shots but also assisted a goal scored by Brady Dietz.

The Trackers hit the ice Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in Prince George to take on the North Central Bobcats in an exhibition game.

The Trackers’ next regular-season game is November 4th at home against the Grande Prairie Provincial Rentals Storm.

