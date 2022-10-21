FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting assistance locating 46-year-old Darin Chad Loepkky.

The request comes after an incident that reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 20th, 2022.

Mounties located Loepkky in the area of 78A Street and 93rd Avenue in Fort St. John, where they attempted to arrest Loepkky on outstanding warrants, but he fled from police and was not located.

Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP says an unendorsed warrant was issued in this matter for obstruction to resist arrest on October 21st.

Loepkky is also currently wanted on three additional unendorsed warrants out of Dawson Creek for possession of stolen property, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and a breach of release order.

Loepkky is 5 foot 11 inches tall, 201 pounds with blue eyes and bald with blond hair.

According to Neustaeter, Loepkky is an inter-jurisdictional offender with connections to Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Dawson Creek, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge and Spirit River.

If anyone has any information on Loepkky’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or the nearest RCMP detachment.

