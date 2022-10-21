FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP responded to a report of an armed individual at Motel 6 Friday afternoon.

Cst. Chad Neustaeter says there was a report of a person with pizza boxes that had been seen with a handgun in their belt or on their waist.

Police attended the scene, and nobody was located.



“[There was] no one to speak to, no one to follow up with, no person with pizza boxes,” said Neustaeter.

Police responded with around five cruisers, and officers were seen going door to door with their weapons drawn.

The officers began to leave the scene around 4:45 p.m.

