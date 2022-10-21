On Moose Talks, it’s all about hockey as we chatted with Fort St. John Huskies Head Coach Todd Alexander about how the early season is going for the team. Then, we caught up with Fort St. John Senior Flyers President Paul van Nostrand. Their first season in three years starts next week, so we talked a bit about his expectations for the team this year and beyond.

Tune in to Moose Talks, every Friday morning at 10 on Moose FM and live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT