FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John says there may be a water service disruption along a section of the Alaska highway due to an emergency repair.

The affected area includes a section of Alaska highway and Alaska Road North between Northern Lights drive and 86th street.

There is no estimated time for water restoration, but the city says an update will be available at 4 p.m.

The city also wants to remind residents that this area is an active construction zone and not to approach the crew or equipment while working.

