SAANICH, B.C. — Two people have been found dead in Saanich, B.C., and police in the Vancouver Island municipality say the homicides appear to be connected.

One man is in custody.

Police say the public is not believed to be at risk.

A statement from the Saanich Police Department says its officers are working with major crime investigators.

An area of the Uptown neighbourhood was behind police tape on Wednesday.

Officers stayed there for most of the day and a spokesman said more information could be released later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

