FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The Northern Combat Club held its third invitational tournament of 2022 last weekend.

According to owner Clint Parker, the event was a “resounding success” after hosting over 60 kids and adults.

“It was kind of a hit. The tournament went all day on Saturday, with tons of medals given out.”

The tournament featured lightweight, middleweight, and open-weight grand-prix matches.

Awards were given out for best submission, most heart, most potential, and class champion.

Parker says the event was so successful, he already has the next two invitationals scheduled.

“We’re going to do one on February 4th,” said Parker.

“June 17th, we’re going to do our first invitational in Fort Nelson, and that one’s gonna be a show-style. So there will be 20 to 25 matches, with dinner and a crowd.”

The Northern Combat Invitational tournament took place last Saturday at DC MMA.

