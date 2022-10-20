TAYLOR, B.C. — Taylor council has agreed to administer an extension for JK Solutions at a council meeting on Monday.

On behalf of the North Peace Rural Roads Coalition, the District of Taylor agreed to administer a Consulting Services Modification Agreement with JK Solutions for a term from November 1st until December 31st, 2022.

This will reportedly provide an overview of proposed extension terms agreed to by the coalition for the contract with JK Solutions.

The decision follows an extension that was granted earlier this year that was set to expire at the end of October.

The District of Taylor provides contract and procurement administration for the coalition and has for the last year.

JK Solutions requested and was granted a reciprocal contract cancellation clause equal to the contract terms should the coalition wish to terminate the deal.

The coalition will fund the contract extension from funds remaining in the budget from the previous contract made in 2021.

More information can be found below:

