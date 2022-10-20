VICTORIA, B.C. — The province of British Columbia has put together a new advisory council for forestry industries in the province with no representation from the northeast.

The council was announced on October 17th, 2022, and looks to help better support forestry workers and communities in B.C. According to a release, the council will accomplish this by advising on existing programs and helping develop new initiatives.

The two most northern locations represented on the council are Lori Forgeron from Prince George and Titi Kunkel from Smithers.

Story Continues Below

“This is just, again, another example of not having our region represented at the table of these extremely important issues,” said Dan Davies, MLA for the North Peace River region.

Davies said that this lack of representation for the northeast was his biggest concern about the new council.

Mike Bernier, MLA for the South Peace River region, says the amount of forestry done in the Peace Region should warrant its representation at the table.

“The Peace has a huge impact on the forestry sector and needs to be at the table any time there are panels looking for recommendations or discussions.”

Councillors on the government’s new Forestry Worker Supports and Community Resiliency Council will have one-year terms before being able to have their time on the council extended. This means that any representation that could be added from the northeast may have to wait.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT