PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Moberly River wildfire has grown to 1,793 hectares.

The wildfire, west of Chetwynd, is still classified as out of control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The lighting-caused fire has been burning since August, partly due to the current dry conditions in the region.

Another wildfire that continues to burn in the region is the one near Battleship Mountain, which is still being held at 34,753 hectares.

Sandy Creek, the fire near the border of the Yukon, is still out of control but has not grown past 100 hectares.

The two fires around Prophet River have seen no major change. The one at Prophet River sits at 10 hectares, and the one north of the river sits at 4 hectares. Both are considered out of control.

The Millikin Creek wildfire is also still burning out of control and still sits at 1,000 hectares.

Category 2 and Category 3 open burnings in the Prince George Fire Centre are still prohibited. This does not include campfires, but the wildfire service warns residents to be careful with any open fire. Wildfire service recommends checking with local authorities and local weather before lighting any fires.

