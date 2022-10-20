HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope Public Library is running two fundraisers for the public to participate in.

The first is an online fundraiser in conjunction with Sipology. Customers can order an assortment of tea and tea accessories online, with funds going toward the library’s children’s programs.

Library director Amber Norton says they were excited about the fundraising opportunity.

With a flat shipping fee, supporters can order their tea from anywhere and have it shipped directly to them, she notes.

The fundraiser does not have an end date yet.

The second fundraiser is for Purdys chocolate. Residents can order their chocolate by November 19th and will be notified for pick-up at the library once they arrive.

The funding will go towards an assortment of initiatives and programs at the library.

One of these initiatives is for Cognitive Care Kits. The initiative is done in partnership with Northern Health and many other libraries across B.C.

The kits provide resources for those suffering from cognitive loss due to conditions like dementia, as well as for those who care for them.

Both the Sipology and Purdys fundraisers can be accessed online.

