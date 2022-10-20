PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A fire reported at Petersons Crossing is already under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was spotted at North Peterson’s Crossing hill, west of Doig River, near the Beatton river.

The fire is currently sitting at four hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says a unit crew and a single resource crew were sent to respond to the fire.

The fire was initially ignited on October 18th, and the wildfire service suspects that the fire was caused by a human.

Category 2 and Category 3 open burns are still prohibited in the Prince George Fire Centre. This does not include campfires, but the wildfire service warns the public to be cautious with their use of fire and to check with local authorities and local weather before lighting a fire.

There are currently 40 active wildfires in the PG Fire Centre.

