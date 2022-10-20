FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Doig River transfer station waste collection bins are no longer available.

As of October 20th, 2022, the unattended waste collection bins will be permanently closed and removed from the premises.

The closure comes after a change of ownership direction for the property.

Peace River Regional District residents are encouraged to use the Milligan Highway transfer station, located 27 kilometres northwest of Doig River, or the Osborn transfer station,14.6 kilometres from Doig River, as alternatives.

For questions or concerns, contact the PRRD office at 250-784-3200 or email prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca.

