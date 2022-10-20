DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft investigation.

Police responded to a report of a suspected vehicle theft in progress on Tuesday.

Officers allegedly found the suspects using a truck with a trailer to steal a truck in a rural area of Dawson Creek.

The two suspects were driving a red Ford F-150 and were accompanied by a black Ford F-350. Police suspect that the two vehicles were working together.

A witness at the scene got a photo of the two suspects. Mounties have already identified the passenger and are looking to the public for assistance in identifying the driver pictured below:

Suspects in vehicle theft in Dawson Creek, RCMP

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to contact Cst. John Mahon of the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

