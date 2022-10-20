The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of the health care series Code Grey

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft investigation. 

Police responded to a report of a suspected vehicle theft in progress on Tuesday.

Officers allegedly found the suspects using a truck with a trailer to steal a truck in a rural area of Dawson Creek. 

The two suspects were driving a red Ford F-150 and were accompanied by a black Ford F-350. Police suspect that the two vehicles were working together. 

A witness at the scene got a photo of the two suspects. Mounties have already identified the passenger and are looking to the public for assistance in identifying the driver pictured below:

Suspects in vehicle theft in Dawson Creek, RCMP

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to contact Cst. John Mahon of the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.