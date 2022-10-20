Spencer was live with North Peace Museum curator Heather Sjoblom to talk a bit about what’s new and the museum’s spooky Halloween plans.

Find out more about the museum here.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

Story Continues Below

This episode originally aired on October 20, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT