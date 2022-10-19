VANCOUVER — Vancity says it is launching a program that will allow its Visa credit card holders to track the estimated carbon emissions of their purchases.

The Vancouver-based credit union says all Vancity Visa credit card holders will be offered the data, which will also include how their spending-linked emissions compare nationally and which purchases have the highest environmental cost.

Vancity says it is partnering with climate-focused German fintech ecolytiq to offer the carbon calculator.

Story Continues Below

The credit union says it will be the first to offer a Visa-based carbon footprint calculator in Canada when the program becomes available in the new year.

Mastercard last year announced a carbon calculator tool that banks could roll out to customers, but did not immediately respond to clarify whether any Canadian banks currently offer its calculator tool.

The Mastercard option was rolled out in collaboration with Doconomy, a Swedish fintech company that in 2019 launched a credit card with a carbon footprint limit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT