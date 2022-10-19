FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference is looking for speakers for next year’s 10th-anniversary event.

The event will be held on May 17th and 18th, 2023, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

According to a release from Spark, it is looking for dynamic, energetic, and passionate speakers who can share their expertise with conference attendees.

The organizing committee is looking for speakers for two different sessions. One of the sessions will cover soft skills in leadership development and strategies for women in the workplace, and the other will delve into technical skills specific to career and business development.

The theme for 2023 is Rockstar Move – Step into Your Greatness, and Spark says it is about “understanding that greatness comes from the courage to push through fear and doubt to grow confidence and assurance.”

Applications for speakers will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on December 7th, 2022, and any applications received after this time will not be reviewed.

Suggested topics of interest and the application to become a speaker can be found on Spark’s website.

