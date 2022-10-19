DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The RCMP in Dawson Creek has been getting more reports than usual about gas tanks being drilled into.

A representative of the Dawson Creek RCMP says these types of incidents aren’t new to the area as they receive reports “here and there” in the summer.

However, the detachment has seen increased reports of drilled gas tanks over the past week.

The detachment took to social media on Wednesday to warn residents about the incidents.

“Our officers are on patrol throughout the day and night but can’t be everywhere at once,” said the RCMP’s Twitter post.

Police say residents are encouraged to call in any suspicious activity to help create more focused police responses and patrols in neighbourhoods.

