PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A new initiative aims to spark new opportunities for tourism by providing mentorship and grants.

The Spark Mentorships and Grant program looks to match selected regional applicants with a mentor, provide a $3000 grant, and provide other partner supports to bring the applicant’s tourism idea to life.

Entrepreneurs, small businesses, and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply between October 18th, 2022 to December 6th, 2022. After the review process, five finalists will be chosen to attend a virtual Pitch Session where three winners will be selected.

The Spark program aims to find and foster new tourism ideas in the north that will address gaps, enhance current opportunities, and encourage more tourism.

The Spark program was first launched in Ontario in 2018 by Tourism Innovation Lab and has now joined forces with Destination BC and the Northern BC Tourism Association to bring the program to Northern B.C.

For more details or to apply, you can visit their website.

