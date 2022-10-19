FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After over five months of planning, the North Peace Cultural Society’s 37th annual art auction is right around the corner.

Peace Gallery North curator Jacqueline Benedetto says she can’t believe the auction is only a couple of days away.

“It’s so nice that we’re fundraising on behalf of our kids Let’s Art program, studio space for local artists, the events we host for the community and then, of course, the gallery,” said Benedetto.

Story Continues Below

The auction, located inside the North Peace Cultural Centre, will be held this Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Benedetto says they will start the night by welcoming everyone with Prosecco or a non-alcoholic option, and attendees will be able to bid on silent auction items and participate in a 50/50 raffle.

Samantha Wiggles, a local artist, will also be doing a live painting, and Benedetto says the North Peace Chamber will perform.

Benedetto says once the live painting is finished, they will move into the banquet room for a three-course catered dinner and bar, followed by the live auction of 24 pieces from local artists.

Following the art auction, there will be more time for drinks and socializing.

Tickets can be purchased for $70 for North Peace Cultural Society members or $75 for non-members through the North Peace Cultural Society online, by phone at 250-785-1992 or by email at am@npcc.bc.ca.

The auction catalogue can be viewed below:

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT