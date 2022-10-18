FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Small Business Week kicked off at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre this week.

According to Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Cheryl Montgomery, the week is held to recognize and celebrate the small and medium-sized businesses that are the cornerstone and foundation of communities.

“Yes, Northeast BC is known for its oil and gas and its big industry and big business, but it’s these communities that make these places livable and give employment to so many of our residents,” said Montgomery.”

“They’re just as important to build.”

The event featured information sessions for business owners, a business excellence luncheon with awards, and a business tradeshow for local businesses to promote themselves.

On Tuesday, the chamber had its annual award luncheon, recognizing local businesses and their work in the community.

This year’s winners were:

FSJ Senior Citizen’s Association (Not for Profit)

Employment Connections Northern Corp. (Diversity and inclusion)

North East Native Advancing Society (Indigenous Business)

Anne McMenamin of Work BC (Woman of Distinction)

Jordan Cramer of MJ Crepes (Young Entrepreneur)

Fort St. John Co-op (Community Leader)

Audielicious (Service Excellence: restaurant)

Lattitude 56 (Service Excellence: retail)

Northwest Hearing Services (Service Excellence: industrial)

Audielicious (Business of the Year)

Montgomery said the biggest challenge small businesses are currently faced with is the current shortage of labour.

“It’s that entry-level and often the hospitality industries that are suffering the most because it’s hard to find those employees,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery hopes the information sessions will give business owners the tools to find and hire new employees.

“This is an opportunity for employers to learn about new opportunities and how to think out of the box about where they’re gonna get those employees from,” said Montgomery.

“There are other options, and employers need to maybe take the time to find out what those options could be.”

Small Business Week wraps up tomorrow with its Business MegaMixer Tradeshow from 4-7 p.m.

