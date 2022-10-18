DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The South Peace Seniors Expo exceeded MLA Mike Bernier’s expectations and prompted considerations for future events.

Bernier and the other organizers expected around 150 people, and at least 200 showed up to the expo.

“We couldn’t have fit anybody else in,” Bernier said. “It was basically a sold-out room.”

Bernier says the biggest lesson he learned was that many issues still needed to be addressed.

“There’s a lot of gaps. There’s a lot of information that needs to be shared in the region.”

With the success of the event and the feedback the expo attained from attendees, Bernier believes that hosting the event again is in the cards.

“I received a lot of different ideas from people of information they’d like to learn about,” Bernier said.

“I’ve got the list started, and I’ll keep reaching out, and as more issues are raised in the region, I’ll keep adding those to the list. And if we do this again, hopefully, next year, we’ll try to hit some of the areas that people are looking for more information on.”

People who attended the expo also indicated they hoped this would become an annual event in the region.

