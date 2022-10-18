FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John and Dawson Creek saw record-breaking temperatures on October 17th.

It’s been a warm October all over the Peace region this year, but apparently, it’s been warmer than usual in a few spots across the region.

According to Environment Canada, on October 17th, Fort St. John saw a high of 22.3 degrees Celsius, and Dawson Creek peaked at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

Story Continues Below

Both of these temperatures break the previous daily records in the cities, said Environment Canada.

Environment Canada confirmed that both previous daily records were set in 2018. Fort St. John’s previous record was 19.4 degrees Celsius, and Dawson Creek’s was 20.7 degrees Celsius.

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT