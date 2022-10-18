CHETWYND, B.C. — The Moberly River fire has decreased in size but is still classified as out of control.

The fire, located west of Chetwynd, has decreased in size to 1,140 hectares and still has the firm attention of BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire service says they have one helicopter and one initial attack team working on the Moberly River fire in response.

The other major fire of note in the area is still the Battleship Mountain fire which is being held at 34,753 hectares. This fire is also the primary reason for air quality warnings in the North Peace River area.

The Sandy Creek fire, located near the border of the Yukon, is still burning out of control at 100 hectares.

The Horseshoe Mountain wildfire is still out of control, at only 2.10 hectares.

The two fires in the Prophet River area are both out of control. The one located at Prophet River is 10 hectares, and the one north of the river is 4 hectares.

The nearby Millikin Creek fire is also still out of control and is still at 1,000 hectares.

Finally, the wildfire north of Cecil Lake is under control and sitting at 4 hectares.

Open burnings in Category 2 and Category 3 are still prohibited in the Prince George Fire Centre. This does not include campfires, though wildfire service recommends being careful with the use of fire and to check weather conditions and with local authorities before lighting any fire.

