FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Seniors Hall is holding a fundraiser and a raffle to help pay property taxes.

On Wednesday, October 19th, the Seniors Hall is hosting a Help the Seniors Hall Pay Property Tax fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For $15 cash at the back of the Senior’s Hall, attendees get a bowl of chilli, caesar salad, bun, and a bottle of water.

Pre-orders can be made by calling 250-787-7897, and food or cash donations for this event can be made by contacting Wendy at 250-785-9193.

The Seniors Hall is also holding a raffle for four prizes, a quilt, two pieces of art and a handwoven shawl.

Prizes for the FSJ Seniors Hall raffle (FSJ Seniors Hall – Facebook)

Tickets can be purchased for $10 for three tickets at the Seniors Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The draw will be on November 15th, 2022.

Due to some confusion on property taxes, Trevor Bolin, a Fort St. John councillor, took to Facebook to say that the city has granted a permissive tax exemption to the Seniors Hall.

Energeticcity.ca staff confirmed this with Ryan Harvey, the city’s communication coordinator.

“There’s a municipal portion of [a tax bill], but there’s also eight other things that the city has no control over, and most of them are submitted elsewhere,” Harvey said.

Harvey says that the Peace River Regional District and Provincial taxes are examples of separate taxes owed.

The Permissive Tax Exemption granting process has moved over to the North Peace Community Foundation for 2022 and on, Harvey adds.

For more information, the Financial Policy Framework from the city can be found here.

Earlier this year, the Seniors Hall, organized a GoFundMe to resurrect its lunch program due to financial constraints,

