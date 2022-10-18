FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Scoop Clothing collected over 100 pairs of jeans at this year’s Denim Drive.

Scoop collected 116 pairs of jeans through donations for the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society (WRS).

Lisa Jewell, the outreach coordinator for the WRS, says the society is grateful for Scoop’s continued support every year.

“The annual jean drive makes a huge difference for our clients who really love being able to find a pair of jeans that fits them nicely.”

The Denim Drive has been going on since 2018, and since then has been able to donate over 500 pairs of jeans to the WRS.

