BURNABY, B.C. — An RCMP officer in Burnaby, B.C., has been killed in what Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calls a terrible tragedy.

Media reports say the female officer was stabbed to death at a homeless camp while assisting a bylaw officer.

A visibly shaken Farnworth says thousands of police officers go about their jobs every day and to hear this is the worst news.

He says their hearts go out to the RCMP officer’s family, friends and fellow police.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has confirmed it has been deployed to an incident involving police in Burnaby, however it would not confirm the stabbing or whether it involved RCMP.

The office investigates any incidents linked to police in B.C. involving serious harm or death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

