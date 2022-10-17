FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Energetic County Fair organizer Dale Plourde, presented the Women’s Resource Society and Northern Dance Theatre Society, each with $5,000 cheques on Friday.

Dale with Women’s Resource Society staff (Shailynn Foster) Dale with Northern Dance Theatre Society (Shailynn Foster)

The money comes from the charity auction in July after two guitars signed by the entire Energetic County Fair line-up were purchased.

Plourde says he wants to make the Energetic County Fair the biggest nonprofit charity fundraiser of the year.

Story Continues Below

He says the Northern Dance Theatre Society had a booth at the fair, and the Salvation Army had its food truck.

“So, the idea is that fundraising opportunity, bringing the people together, and they can sell their stuff and create awareness, and we do little auctions and silent auctions and 50/50’s,” he explained.

“I’m absolutely honoured to help out groups that do good work in the city.”

He adds that the Northern Dance Theatre Society helped them out with clean-up on the last day and called them a ‘godsend.’

“The Northern Dance Theatre Society, the husbands and families, gave some muscle and did a really good job and cleaned up the site real quick,” Plourde said.

“I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Plourde says he is excited for next year’s event, which will reportedly have a new location and an artist that has sold 15 million albums worldwide.