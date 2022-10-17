Vancouver’s next mayor says he expects the first of 100 additional police officers promised in his election platform to hit the streets within a year.

Ken Sim, who takes office Nov. 7, says adding the officers and the same number of mental health nurses is one of the top priorities in his party’s 94-point platform, alongside accelerating property permitting and making more daycare spaces available.

The mayor-elect’s ABC Vancouver party will hold a strong majority on city council, as well as the park board and school board.

Story Continues Below

Sim says the party’s transition team had its first meeting Sunday and will spend the next three weeks mapping out an implementation plan of the platform commitments.

He declined to commit to a specific property tax cap, a delivery timeline for the city budget or any other immediate actions before the transition team does its work.

The transition team is led by campaign manager Kareem Allam and Dianne Watts, a former member of Parliament and mayor of Surrey.

“There’ll be more to come in the next few weeks on what we will be rolling out and the timing of it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press