FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast Bc Trackers organzation went undefeated this past weekend.

The NEBC midget U-18 Trackers had a dominant 10-1 win against the Peace River Royals on Saturday, their only game over the weekend. The team has a 2-0 record to start the season.

The midget squad will hit the road next weekend to take on the Fort McMurray Oil Barons.

The U-15 bantam Trackers went undefeated in their three-game road trip this past weekend.

To kick off the regular season, the bantam Trackers put on a 12- 1 clinic against the Sturgeon Sting on Friday.

The team continued dominating with a 6-2 win against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers on Saturday before finishing the weekend with a close 6-5 win over the Whitecourt Wolverines on Sunday.

The weekend winning streak put the Trackers at 3-0 on the season.

The Trackers’ home opener takes place this Friday against Grande Prairie. The puck drops at 6 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The U13 and U15 Fort St. John Flyers were also busy this weekend.

The U15 Flyers beat Grande Prairie 9-1 on Saturday and Sexsmith 6-2 on Sunday to go undefeated over the weekend.

The U13 Flyers lost 8-2 to Grande Prairie over the weekend at home.