DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) and the Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for information on a recent shooting.

The two entities continue investigating the homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Dawson Creek.

According to a release, investigators are now looking to speak with the operator of the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) seen in the photograph below:

Story Continues Below

UTV in question (RCMP)

This line of inquiry comes after a shooting occurred on October 9th, where police initially responded to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Arras Road.

The man in the vehicle suffered injuries inconsistent with a vehicle collision before succumbing to his injuries, according to police.

The crime unit took over the investigation and is working closely with the Dawson Creek RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators can be contacted through the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.