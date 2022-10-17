DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) and the Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for information on a recent shooting.
The two entities continue investigating the homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Dawson Creek.
According to a release, investigators are now looking to speak with the operator of the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) seen in the photograph below:
This line of inquiry comes after a shooting occurred on October 9th, where police initially responded to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Arras Road.
The man in the vehicle suffered injuries inconsistent with a vehicle collision before succumbing to his injuries, according to police.
The crime unit took over the investigation and is working closely with the Dawson Creek RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.
Investigators can be contacted through the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.
Thanks for reading!
Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.
For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region.
Become a Supporter today.