FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John expects the North Peace Leisure Pool to open back up in early November.

The city released an update on the annual maintenance at the pool on October 14th, outlining the ongoing and finished areas.

Recently, a new on-demand hot water heater was installed, the sauna’s walls were replaced, and the finishes in the pools and pool decks were removed.

Ongoing work at the pool includes upgrades to the HVAC system.

Excavation for known leaks has also started, and repairs to the tower roof slide are underway, alongside grout and painting in the change rooms.