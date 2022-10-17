SURREY, B.C. — Mayor Doug McCallum’s political party says he’s not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won’t accept defeat “at this point in time.”

The statement says the party’s legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount.

Story Continues Below

Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.

According to the act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot account did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren’t calculated correctly in the official election results.

The application must set out the facts, backed up by sworn written statements to be used as evidence, on which the claim is based.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round. The goal is to raise $6,000 by October 31 to fund the next part of this series. For as little as $5 a month, you can help expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. Become a Supporter today. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT