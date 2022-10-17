PEACE RIVER, B.C. — Peace region residents need to check their Lotto Max numbers because they may have won half a million dollars.
The winning ticket was confirmed to be in the Peace River North region, including Fort Nelson, after the latest draw on October 14th.
The winning ticket has been purchased. Residents should check their numbers to see if they have the winning numbers.
Lotto Max’s next draw will be on Tuesday, October 18th.
