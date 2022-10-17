FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies added to their losing streak on Saturday.

The Dawson Creek Kodiaks beat the Huskies 2-1 in a shootout, in the Fort St. John squad’s first loss on the road this season.

Nicholas Gladue from the Kodiaks and the Huskies’ Jaden Loverin each put up a goal in regulation.

Gladue also netted the game-winner in a shootout for the Kodiaks to take the game.

The Huskies had 29 shots on goal, and the Kodiaks had 25.

The Huskies will stay on the road next weekend when they face the La Crete Lumber Barons on Saturday and Sunday.