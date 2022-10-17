FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John resident recently published a memoir delving into her struggles and journey with mental health.

In Flawed. Perfectly., published in September 2022, author Missy Dunn explores many heavy subjects such as mental health, abuse, and suicide.

Dunn says the book is about “the journey from what got me to the point of depression, anxiety, how I dealt with it, how I didn’t deal with it, and how I came out on the other side.”

Dunn spent her life growing up between Alberta and British Columbia before settling in Fort St. John.

She was working as an on-call medic in the oil and gas industry while writing the book. Dunn said she wrote the book over the course of five years from the cab of her truck.

“I would pick it up and do it for like a month, and then I would hit a point where it was just too hard to talk about. So I put it down for two or three months.”

She said she wrote the book “to let other people who are going through a really bad time know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Flawed. Perfectly. is self-published through the TSPA Self Publishing Agency and is available on the book’s website or Amazon.

