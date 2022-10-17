DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A Dawson Creek couple has received an Indigenous Business award from the BC Achievement Foundation for their company, Dark Arc Welding.

Dustin and Ashley Kucher were recently named “young entrepreneur of the year” by the foundation.

The Kuchers live in Dawson Creek and started their company in 2012, starting as the only employees at the time. Since then, both have worked towards furthering their education and growing their business with safety and diversity in mind.

Story Continues Below

Currently, the company is based out of Dawson Creek and services all over the Peace region with a staff list of 34 people. The company also engages with local First Nations communities and offers hands-on mentorship and training.

“Receiving the Indigenous Business Award is an honour to us. We were not expecting this, or this level of recognition,” the couple said.

“After ten years of hard work, making it through the pandemic, and working many hours while raising our son, it brings a profound feeling of happiness that working from the ground up to build this business has been worth it.”

The Kuchers, along with the other award recipients this year, will be honoured at a gala in Vancouver on November 29th, 2022.