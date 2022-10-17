FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Air quality advisory continues in the North Peace region due to wildfire smoke.

The air advisory for October 17th is in effect for the North Peace River region, including Fort St. John and all communities along Highway 97, extending from Pink Mountain to Farmington. Highway 97 includes Moberly Lake, Hudson’s Hope, Rolla, Clayhurst, and Goodlow.

The Canadian air quality health index for Fort St. John indicates that as of 2 p.m. on October 17th, the air quality is low risk but warns that the area could become impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 48 hours.

According to Firesmoke.ca, most of the smoke coming into the Fort St. John area is from the Battleship Mountain fire.

Environment Canada says that smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances during a wildfire, varying from hour to hour.

While wildfire is a natural occurrence, Environment Canada warns people to remember that it can still have a negative impact on people’s health. Residents, especially those with pre-existing conditions, should limit their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Wildfire smoke is a c constantly changing mix of chemicals that could harm people’s health, Environment Canada says.

For more updates and information on current weather patterns, visit the Government of Canada’s website on Public Weather Alerts.

