HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has released part of their election results.

The District says Travous Quibell, Tashana Winnicky, James Cryderman, Tina Jeffrey, Kelly Miller and Debbie Beattie have all been elected to council, but the District has not released the vote count.

The District has only released the names of those that received the most votes on their website.

Story Continues Below

Including early voting, a total of X voters cast their ballots in this election.

Following the nomination deadline, it was announced that Dave Heiberg would remain mayor by acclamation after the other candidate dropped out of the race.

We will update this story once the full results are released.

CANDIDATE POSITION VOTES Dave Heiberg Mayor X Debbie Beattie Councilor X Lynn Blythe Councilor James Cryderman Councilor X Nicole Gillis Councilor Tina Jeffrey Councilor X Joseph King Councilor Kelly Miller Councilor X Conrad Northeast Councilor Valerie Paice Councilor Travous Quibell Councilor X Robin Stuber Councilor Tashana Winnicky Councilor X