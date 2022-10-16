Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has released part of their election results.

The District says Travous Quibell, Tashana Winnicky, James Cryderman, Tina Jeffrey, Kelly Miller and Debbie Beattie have all been elected to council, but the District has not released the vote count.

The District has only released the names of those that received the most votes on their website.

Including early voting, a total of X voters cast their ballots in this election. 

Following the nomination deadline, it was announced that Dave Heiberg would remain mayor by acclamation after the other candidate dropped out of the race.

We will update this story once the full results are released.

CANDIDATEPOSITIONVOTES
Dave HeibergMayorX
Debbie BeattieCouncilorX
Lynn BlytheCouncilor
James CrydermanCouncilorX
Nicole GillisCouncilor
Tina JeffreyCouncilorX
Joseph KingCouncilor
Kelly MillerCouncilorX
Conrad NortheastCouncilor
Valerie PaiceCouncilor
Travous QuibellCouncilorX
Robin StuberCouncilor
Tashana Winnicky Councilor X

Avatar photo

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.