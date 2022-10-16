Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Former councillor Darryl T Krakowka has been elected as the new mayor of Tumbler Ridge.

The three-way mayoral race did not include Keith Bertrand, who decided not to seek reelection.

Krakowka beat former mayor Don M McPherson and newcomer Rick Consalvi.

Rounding out council is Chris Norbury, Roxanne Gulick, Nicole Noksana, Ken Klikach, Ron Hofman, and Luana Dusseault.

CANDIDATEPOSITIONVOTES
Don McPhersonMayor235 (7.5%)
Rick ConsalviMayor78 (2.5%)
Darryl KrakowkaMayor 258 (8.2%)X
Roxanne GulickCouncillor364 (11.6%)X
Chris NorburyCouncillor380 (12.1%)X
Ron HofmanCouncillor 288 (9.2%)X
Luana DusseaultCouncillor235 (7.5%)X
Nicole NoksanaCouncillor353 (11.3%)X
Garret GolhofCouncillor177 (5.7%)
Ken Klikach Councillor 290 (9.3%)X

