TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Former councillor Darryl T Krakowka has been elected as the new mayor of Tumbler Ridge.

The three-way mayoral race did not include Keith Bertrand, who decided not to seek reelection.

Krakowka beat former mayor Don M McPherson and newcomer Rick Consalvi.

Rounding out council is Chris Norbury, Roxanne Gulick, Nicole Noksana, Ken Klikach, Ron Hofman, and Luana Dusseault.

CANDIDATE POSITION VOTES Don McPherson Mayor 235 (7.5%) Rick Consalvi Mayor 78 (2.5%) Darryl Krakowka Mayor 258 (8.2%) X Roxanne Gulick Councillor 364 (11.6%) X Chris Norbury Councillor 380 (12.1%) X Ron Hofman Councillor 288 (9.2%) X Luana Dusseault Councillor 235 (7.5%) X Nicole Noksana Councillor 353 (11.3%) X Garret Golhof Councillor 177 (5.7%) Ken Klikach Councillor 290 (9.3%) X