TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Former councillor Darryl T Krakowka has been elected as the new mayor of Tumbler Ridge.
The three-way mayoral race did not include Keith Bertrand, who decided not to seek reelection.
Krakowka beat former mayor Don M McPherson and newcomer Rick Consalvi.
Rounding out council is Chris Norbury, Roxanne Gulick, Nicole Noksana, Ken Klikach, Ron Hofman, and Luana Dusseault.
|CANDIDATE
|POSITION
|VOTES
|Don McPherson
|Mayor
|235 (7.5%)
|Rick Consalvi
|Mayor
|78 (2.5%)
|Darryl Krakowka
|Mayor
|258 (8.2%)
|X
|Roxanne Gulick
|Councillor
|364 (11.6%)
|X
|Chris Norbury
|Councillor
|380 (12.1%)
|X
|Ron Hofman
|Councillor
|288 (9.2%)
|X
|Luana Dusseault
|Councillor
|235 (7.5%)
|X
|Nicole Noksana
|Councillor
|353 (11.3%)
|X
|Garret Golhof
|Councillor
|177 (5.7%)
|Ken Klikach
|Councillor
|290 (9.3%)
|X
Thanks for reading!
Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.
For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region.
Become a Supporter today.