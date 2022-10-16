Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

Behind the Scenes

This week is Small Business Week! The Fort St John & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a variety of events at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre to provide education, networking, and recognition for small and medium businesses in the area.

In fact, we are hosting a couple of sessions on October 20. Starting at 9:00 AM, enjoy a presentation by Greg, Jenna, and Adam discussing why marketing is important and tips for getting you started.

Then, starting at 10:30 AM we are hosting a panel with other people involved with local businesses to discuss what has and hasn't worked for them when it comes to marketing. There will even be a Q & A aspect if you have a specific situation you want help with.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of October 9 to 15, 2022

Major Crime Unit in Dawson Creek: after receiving a call on October 9, Dawson Creek RCMP have called in the North District Major Crime Unit now that one man has succumbed to his injuries Bear Incident in Fort Nelson: The BC Conservation Officer Service has determined that a bear incident near Fort Nelson with a grizzly in September was defensive New ICBC Tax on Used Cars: MLA Dan Davies speaks on the potential impact this tax may have on his constituents

