Area 5 of School District 60 has a new face joining two incumbent trustees.
Thomas Whitton will join Bill Snow and Helen Gilbert as the school trustees for Fort St. John and area.
The trustees for the district’s electoral areas one to four were elected by acclamation.
The following will serve as School District 60 trustees for the next four years:
- Madeleine Lehmann (Area 1)
- David Scott-Moncrieff (Area 2)
- Nicole Gilliss (Area 3)
- Ida Campbell (Area 4)
- Helen Gilbert (Area 5)
- Bill Snow (Area 5)
- Thomas Whitton (Area 5)
