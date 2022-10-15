FORT NELSON, B.C. — Just completing his final term as the mayor of Taylor, Rob Fraser has been elected the new mayor of Fort Nelson and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
Fraser beat the incumbent, Gary Foster, with 640 votes compared to 403.
As for council, incumbent Kyle Andrews, Lorraine Gerwing, Danny Soles and John Roper were all re-elected. Brenda Enax and Leslie Dickie were also elected.
Fraser was born in Fort Nelson and moved away from the community in 1988. After announcing he wouldn’t seek re-election in Taylor earlier this year, Fraser told Energeticcity.ca that he recently purchased a trapline near Fort Nelson and planned to retire in the community.
Bill Dolan, Linda Dolen, Yvette Taylor, Kathi Dickie, and Frank Peach have all been elected to the board for School District 81.
Preliminary Numbers for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality are below.
|CANDIDATE
|POSITION
|VOTES
|Rob Fraser
|Mayor
|640 (61.4%)
|X
|Gary Foster
|Mayor
|403 (38.7%)
|Kyle Andrews
|Councillor
|780 (74.9%)
|X
|Fred McLachlan
|Councillor
|285 (27.4%)
|Kristi Leer
|Councillor
|391 (37.5%)
|Kanina Fulton
|Councillor
|416 (39.9%)
|Lorraine Gerwing
|Councillor
|768 (73.7%)
|X
|Leslie Dickie
|Councillor
|588 (56.4%)
|X
|Danny Soles
|Councillor
|648 (62.2%)
|X
|John Roper
|Councillor
|551 (52.9%)
|X
|Brenda Enax
|Councillor
|754 (72.4%)
|X
