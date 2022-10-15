Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

Find Out More

Tyra Henderson, chief election officer for the Peace River Regional District, says a recount will take place Monday for Electoral Area C.

Preliminary results have incumbent and board chair Brad Sperling beating Suzanne Haab by one vote.

Sperling had 233 votes, while Haab had 232.

In Electoral Area B, Jordan Kealy will serve as the new director after receiving 243 votes to Jeff Kitt’s 153.

Leonard Hiebert and Dan Rose will remain as Electoral Areas D and E directors, respectively. The two directors were put in by acclamation.

The results of the referendums are expected to be released next week.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.

For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. 

Become a Supporter today.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Avatar photo

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.