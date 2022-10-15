Tyra Henderson, chief election officer for the Peace River Regional District, says a recount will take place Monday for Electoral Area C.

Preliminary results have incumbent and board chair Brad Sperling beating Suzanne Haab by one vote.

Sperling had 233 votes, while Haab had 232.

In Electoral Area B, Jordan Kealy will serve as the new director after receiving 243 votes to Jeff Kitt’s 153.

Leonard Hiebert and Dan Rose will remain as Electoral Areas D and E directors, respectively. The two directors were put in by acclamation.

The results of the referendums are expected to be released next week.