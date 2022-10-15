FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Lilia Hansen has been elected mayor of Fort St. John.

The preliminary results released on Saturday, October 15th, show that Hansen was voted in as the new mayor of Fort St. John, incumbent councillors Bolin, Stewart, Lequiere, Klassen and Zabinsky were re-elected, and Sarah MacDougall will join Council.

Hansen spent five years on council before deciding to for the mayor’s seat in the 2022 election.

Lori Ackerman was the Mayor of Fort St. John for 11 years before deciding in 2022 not to seek re-election.

Voter turnout remained low in Fort St. John, with only 2,567 voters casting a ballot out of the 14,479 eligible voters. The 2018 election saw 20 percent voter turnout compared to 18 percent in 2022.

CANDIDATE POSITION VOTES ELECTED Lilia Hansen Mayor 1620 X Shannon Stange Mayor 737 Steven Labossiere Mayor 156 Sarah MacDougall Councillor 1675 X Jim Lequiere Councillor 1528 X Gord Klassen Councillor 1678 X Lyle Goldie Councillor 798 Amy Cox Councillor 757 Gary Patara Councillor 492 Byron Stewart Councillor 1530 X Trevor Bolin Councillor 1715 X Tony Zabinsky Councillor 1539 X Morgan Robinson Councillor 203

The 2022 General Municipal Election results are in. pic.twitter.com/7v7bML7Tsx — City of Fort St John (@fortstjohn) October 16, 2022