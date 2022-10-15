FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Lilia Hansen has been elected mayor of Fort St. John.
The preliminary results released on Saturday, October 15th, show that Hansen was voted in as the new mayor of Fort St. John, incumbent councillors Bolin, Stewart, Lequiere, Klassen and Zabinsky were re-elected, and Sarah MacDougall will join Council.
Hansen spent five years on council before deciding to for the mayor’s seat in the 2022 election.
Lori Ackerman was the Mayor of Fort St. John for 11 years before deciding in 2022 not to seek re-election.
Voter turnout remained low in Fort St. John, with only 2,567 voters casting a ballot out of the 14,479 eligible voters. The 2018 election saw 20 percent voter turnout compared to 18 percent in 2022.
More to come.
|CANDIDATE
|POSITION
|VOTES
|ELECTED
|Lilia Hansen
|Mayor
|1620
|X
|Shannon Stange
|Mayor
|737
|Steven Labossiere
|Mayor
|156
|Sarah MacDougall
|Councillor
|1675
|X
|Jim Lequiere
|Councillor
|1528
|X
|Gord Klassen
|Councillor
|1678
|X
|Lyle Goldie
|Councillor
|798
|Amy Cox
|Councillor
|757
|Gary Patara
|Councillor
|492
|Byron Stewart
|Councillor
|1530
|X
|Trevor Bolin
|Councillor
|1715
|X
|Tony Zabinsky
|Councillor
|1539
|X
|Morgan Robinson
|Councillor
|203
