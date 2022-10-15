FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies lost their third home game in a row on Friday.

The latest loss comes at the hands of the Beaverlodge Beavers. Despite the 2-1 loss, the Huskies outshot their opponents 51-15.

Tanner McCracken put up the lone goal for the Huskies, with help from Jaden Loverin and Nathan Brownlee.

Through six games, the Huskies are 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at home.

The Dawson Creek Kodiaks will host the Huskies on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Arena.