DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Darcy Dober has been voted in as the new mayor of Dawson Creek in a landslide victory.
Dober received 83.3 per cent of the vote, with 1,855. The other mayoral candidate, Shaely Wilbur, received 304 votes.
Jerimy Earl, Charlie Parslow, and Amy Kaempf were reelected on Saturday.
The incumbents will be joined by Michael Sudnik, Kyle MacDonald, and Gregg Apolonio, each in beginning their first term.
Christina Wards and Angelina Schurmann were elected as school trustees, representing Dawson Creek, for School District 59
According to the City of Dawson Creek, 2,227 headed to the polls.
|CANDIDATE
|POSITION
|VOTES
|ELECTED
|Darcy Dober
|Mayor
|1,855 (83.3%)
|x
|Shaely Wilbur
|Mayor
|304 (13.7%)
|Gregg Apolonio
|Councillor
|1,080 (48.5%)
|x
|Jerimy Earl
|Councillor
|1,075 (48.3%)
|x
|April Cire Floriant
|Councillor
|643 (28.9%)
|Amy Kaempf
|Councillor
|1,096(49.2%)
|x
|Sue Kenny
|Councillor
|958 (43%)
|Kyle MacDonald
|Councillor
|1,250 (56.1%)
|x
|Johanna Martens
|Councillor
|742 (33.3%)
|Charlie Parslow
|Councillor
|1,061 (47.6%)
|x
|Aaron Rogers
|Councillor
|848 (38.1%)
|Raistlin Van Spronsen
|Councillor
|479 (21.5%)
|Mike Sudnik
|Councillor
|1,352 (60.7%)
|x
Thanks for reading!
Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.
For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region.
Become a Supporter today.