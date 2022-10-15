Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Darcy Dober has been voted in as the new mayor of Dawson Creek in a landslide victory.

Dober received 83.3 per cent of the vote, with 1,855. The other mayoral candidate, Shaely Wilbur, received 304 votes.

Jerimy Earl, Charlie Parslow, and Amy Kaempf were reelected on Saturday.

The incumbents will be joined by Michael Sudnik, Kyle MacDonald, and Gregg Apolonio, each in beginning their first term.

Christina Wards and Angelina Schurmann were elected as school trustees, representing Dawson Creek, for School District 59

According to the City of Dawson Creek, 2,227 headed to the polls.

CANDIDATEPOSITIONVOTESELECTED
Darcy DoberMayor1,855 (83.3%)x
Shaely WilburMayor304 (13.7%)
Gregg ApolonioCouncillor1,080 (48.5%)x
Jerimy EarlCouncillor1,075 (48.3%)x
April Cire FloriantCouncillor643 (28.9%)
Amy KaempfCouncillor1,096(49.2%)x
Sue KennyCouncillor958 (43%)
Kyle MacDonaldCouncillor1,250 (56.1%)x
Johanna MartensCouncillor742 (33.3%)
Charlie ParslowCouncillor1,061 (47.6%)x
Aaron RogersCouncillor848 (38.1%)
Raistlin Van SpronsenCouncillor479 (21.5%)
Mike SudnikCouncillor1,352 (60.7%)x

