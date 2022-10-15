DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Darcy Dober has been voted in as the new mayor of Dawson Creek in a landslide victory.

Dober received 83.3 per cent of the vote, with 1,855. The other mayoral candidate, Shaely Wilbur, received 304 votes.

Jerimy Earl, Charlie Parslow, and Amy Kaempf were reelected on Saturday.

The incumbents will be joined by Michael Sudnik, Kyle MacDonald, and Gregg Apolonio, each in beginning their first term.

Christina Wards and Angelina Schurmann were elected as school trustees, representing Dawson Creek, for School District 59

According to the City of Dawson Creek, 2,227 headed to the polls.

CANDIDATE POSITION VOTES ELECTED Darcy Dober Mayor 1,855 (83.3%) x Shaely Wilbur Mayor 304 (13.7%) Gregg Apolonio Councillor 1,080 (48.5%) x Jerimy Earl Councillor 1,075 (48.3%) x April Cire Floriant Councillor 643 (28.9%) Amy Kaempf Councillor 1,096(49.2%) x Sue Kenny Councillor 958 (43%) Kyle MacDonald Councillor 1,250 (56.1%) x Johanna Martens Councillor 742 (33.3%) Charlie Parslow Councillor 1,061 (47.6%) x Aaron Rogers Councillor 848 (38.1%) Raistlin Van Spronsen Councillor 479 (21.5%) Mike Sudnik Councillor 1,352 (60.7%) x