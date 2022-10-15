POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Danielle Veach is the new mayor of Pouce Coupe after beating Lorraine Michetti by five votes.

The Village of Pouce Coupe released the preliminary results Saturday that showed Veach with 84 votes compared to 79 for Michetti, 53 for Plowright and 45 for Boyer.

Veach will be joined on council by Marcel Woodill, Raymond Johnston, Kurtis Rabel and James Wall.

Michetti’s only term as mayor was full of controversy after a social media post she made about Indigenous communities surfaced, resulting in calls for her to step down from her own council and leaders across the northeast.

The Pouce Coupe council at the time demanded her resignation and removed her from portfolios.

Michetti brought her case to the Supreme Court of B.C. and achieved her reinstatement, twice.

CANDIDATE POSITION VOTES ELECTED Edmond Boyer Mayor 45 Danielle Veach Mayor 84 X Lorraine Michetti Mayor 79 William Plowright Mayor 53 Marcel Woodill Councillor 179 X Barbara Smith Councillor 75 Raymond Johnston Councillor 154 X Marlene Herbert Councillor 104 Kurtis Rabel Councillor 170 X James Wall Councillor 170 X Richard Minaeult Councillor 73