TAYLOR, B.C. — Preliminary results from the District of Taylor show Brent Taillefer has been elected mayor.
The preliminary results released on Saturday, October 15th show Taillefer received 217, and Peggy Alexander received 184.
The rest of council will include Michelle Turnbull, Betty Ponto, Murray Giesbrecht and Desirae Graziano.
Taillefer has spent the last 11 years on council and will replace Rob Fraser, who, after Taillefer is sworn in, will become the mayor of Fort Nelson.
|CANDIDATE
|POSITION
|VOTES
|Elected
|Brent Taillefer
|Mayor
|217 (54.3%)
|X
|Peggy Alexander
|Mayor
|184 (46%)
|Betty Ponto
|Councillor
|322 (80.5%)
|X
|Michelle Turnbull
|Councillor
|286 (71.5%)
|X
|Gordon Davies
|Councillor
|222 (55.5%)
|Murray Giesbrecht
|Councillor
|285 (71.3%)
|X
|Desirae Graziano
|Councillor
|277 (69.3%)
|X
