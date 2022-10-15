CHETWYND, B.C. —Allen Courtoreille has been voted in for his second term as mayor of Chetwynd.
Courtoreille received 139 votes and his opponent Michael Warrington received 83 votes, according to preliminary results.
The new council of Clay Bassendowski, Melvin Deck, Janet Wark, Kayla MacDonald, Julia Nelson, and Andrea Smith was formed by acclamation.
|CANDIDATE
|POSITION
|VOTES
|Allen Courtoreille
|Mayor
|X
|Micheal Warrington
|Mayor
|Clay Bassendowski
|Councillor
|X
|Melvin Deck
|Councillor
|X
|Janet Wark
|Councillor
|X
|Kayla MacDonald
|Councillor
|X
|Julia Nelson
|Councillor
|X
|Andrea Smith
|Councillor
|X
Thanks for reading!
Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.
For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region.
Become a Supporter today.