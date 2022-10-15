Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

CHETWYND, B.C. —Allen Courtoreille has been voted in for his second term as mayor of Chetwynd.

Courtoreille received 139 votes and his opponent Michael Warrington received 83 votes, according to preliminary results.

The new council of Clay Bassendowski, Melvin Deck, Janet Wark, Kayla MacDonald, Julia Nelson, and Andrea Smith was formed by acclamation.

CANDIDATEPOSITIONVOTES
Allen CourtoreilleMayorX
Micheal WarringtonMayor
Clay BassendowskiCouncillor X
Melvin DeckCouncillorX
Janet WarkCouncillorX
Kayla MacDonaldCouncillorX
Julia NelsonCouncillorX
Andrea SmithCouncillorX

