CHETWYND, B.C. —Allen Courtoreille has been voted in for his second term as mayor of Chetwynd.

Courtoreille received 139 votes and his opponent Michael Warrington received 83 votes, according to preliminary results.

The new council of Clay Bassendowski, Melvin Deck, Janet Wark, Kayla MacDonald, Julia Nelson, and Andrea Smith was formed by acclamation.

CANDIDATE POSITION VOTES Allen Courtoreille Mayor X Micheal Warrington Mayor Clay Bassendowski Councillor X Melvin Deck Councillor X Janet Wark Councillor X Kayla MacDonald Councillor X Julia Nelson Councillor X Andrea Smith Councillor X